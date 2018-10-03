1 killed, 1 injured in Doral shooting

DORAL, Fla. - One person was killed and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting in Doral.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 26th Street and 87th Court.

Doral police said officers closed off the roadway where the shooting occurred.

They said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is taking over the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

