1 killed, 4 others injured in crash off Florida's Turnpike in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - One person was killed and four others were injured Thursday morning when a pickup truck crashed into a shallow canal off Florida's Turnpike in Doral.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike, just south of the Northwest 74th Street exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said a passenger in the truck was killed. Four other people in the truck were taken to a nearby hospital.

"One of them is in critical condition and the other three are stable," Camacho said.

Camacho said the driver lost control, causing the truck to strike a light pole and roll over several times before coming to a rest in the grassy swale.

Rescuers had to cut the roof off the truck to get the survivors out.

"One of our troopers actually was on scene immediately after it occurred and actually was able to extricate one of the victims here, potentially saving his life," Camacho said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

