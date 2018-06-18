$10,000 reward offered for information about accused Doral club shooter

DORAL, Fla. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting outside a club in Doral.

The shooting was reported the night of April 5, 2015, at a club at 5101 NW 79th Ave.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, Jonathan David Cifuentes, 26, of North Miami Beach, was seen carrying a bat in the parking lot of the club and was asked to leave the premises.

Authorities said he returned to his car, grabbed a gun and shot one person in the groin and another person in the ankle, in the parking lot.

A state arrest warrant was issued April 9 this year, charging Cifuentes with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

Marshall said Cifuentes should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Cifuentes' whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

