18 vehicles burglarized, 1 stolen from Doral apartment complex

DORAL, Fla. - Eighteen vehicles were burglarized and one car was stolen overnight at an apartment complex in Doral, authorities confirmed Sunday.

According to police, one of the victims at the complex at 5440 NW 114th Ave. left his keys in his car, which resulted in the thief or thieves taking off in the 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

The victim told Local 10 News that he discovered via his Sunpass account that his car headed north on Florida's Turnpike to Broward County after it was taken.

Authorities said there are no surveillance cameras in the complex and the front gate was broken at the time of the burglaries.

Residents said they were upset with management at the complex because people can enter the complex through nearby bushes.

They said the culprits broke car windows and stole $800 from one victim's wallet.

A woman whose vehicle was burglarized said her car window was among those broken, but the thieves only got away with $2 from her car.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



