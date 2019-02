DORAL, Fla. - Two workers were injured when a portion of a roof collapsed Thursday morning in Doral, police said.

The incident occurred at a business on Northwest 13th Street.

A medical helicopter landed at a field on the campus of nearby Ruben Dario Middle School to airlift the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

No other information was immediately available.

