2 men accused of purchasing gas in Doral with cloned credit cards, gift cards

DORAL, Fla. - Two men were arrested Wednesday on accusations that they were purchasing gasoline in Doral with cloned credit cards and gift cards.

According to an arrest report, Doral police detectives were on the lookout for crime Wednesday when they saw a white Dodge Ram refueling for an extended period of time at the Speedway gas station at 10675 NW 41st St.

Police said the detectives watched as the fuel pumps stopped and started again as the suspects inserted different cards into the pump.

The suspects, identified as Rolando Ladron Guevara, 36, and Alfredo Gonzalez-Garcia, 32, kept looking back at the detectives before Guevara tried to quickly enter the driver's seat to leave, the arrest report stated.

Police said the detectives approached the pickup truck and Gonzalez-Garcia threw a black wallet across the parking lot while Guevara tried to shove credit cards between a fire extinguisher that was affixed to a concrete pillar.

Detectives said they recovered 32 cloned credit cards and identified at least 16 banks that were victimized.

Police said the thieves took about 50 gallons of diesel fuel.

Both men face multiple charges, including trafficking counterfeit credit cards, attempting to tamper with physical evidence and fraudulently obtaining fuel.

