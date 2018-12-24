6 men busted while burglarizing warehouse in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. - Six men were arrested early Sunday morning after they were caught red-handed burglarizing a warehouse in Doral, authorities said.

According to a Doral Police Department news release, detectives were surveilling the men, who they said are known burglary suspects, when they saw the group casing businesses in the warehouse district.

Police said the men eventually settled on an electronics distributor at 1805 NW 79th Ave. and used crowbars and sledgehammers to break inside.

Once the suspects got into the business, detectives moved in and apprehended five of the suspects, authorities said.

They were identified by police as Maikel Cruz, 40; Rafael Gomez Uranga, 41; Jorge L. Ledezma, 47; Alberto Fabian Rico Perez, 25; and Antonio Arias Jr., 37.

Police said the sixth suspect, Rolando Oliva Cortina, 65, was arrested a short distance away while sitting in a vehicle acting as a lookout.

Authorities said the value of the cellphones stolen from the business was more than $50,000.

The suspects were taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where they were being held on charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.



