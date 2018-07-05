Authorities issue boil water order in Doral

Miami-Dade County authorities issued a precautionary boil water order Thursday to two areas of Doral.

The Miami-Dade Water & Sewer Department also restored water service after construction crews ruptured a pipe Tuesday.

The boil water order applies to homes and businesses from Northwest 34th Street to Northwest 41st Street and from Northwest 107th Avenue to Northwest 136th Place. It also applies to the area from Northwest 41st Street to Northwest 42 Street and Northwest 107th Avenue to Northwest 109th Avenue.

"Nearby residents experiencing cloudy water should let it run until clear," a Miami-Dade Water & Sewer Department representative said in a statement.

Workers were still working on the roadway restoration. Doral Police Department officers said they did not expect Northwest 41st Street, where the main break happened, to reopen to traffic until next Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.