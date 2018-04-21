Authorities raid popular Doral strip clubs as part of yearslong investigation

DORAL, Fla. - Authorities raided two popular Doral strip clubs late Friday as part of an undercover investigation that found employees were selling cocaine and marijuana and other drugs, officials said.

The raid, dubbed "Neon Lights," was first reported by the Miami Herald. At least nine people were arrested and officers seized drugs and at least three guns at the Booby Trap and LaBare strip clubs in the 5300 block of Northwest 77th Avenue.

Miami-Dade County police have been investigating the clubs since 2016. Police said employees sold drugs to undercover officers on multiple occasions.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

