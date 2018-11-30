Cuban doctors to file lawsuit against health agency with United Nations

DORAL, Fla. - A group of Cuban doctors is preparing to file a lawsuit in Miami federal court against the Pan American Health Organization, or PAHO, part of the United Nations' system, alleging the organization violated labor laws.

Sam Dubbin, of Dubbin & Kravetz & Associates in Coral Gables, is representing Cuban doctors, who claim PAHO, an international public health agency, played a "principal role in the human trafficking of thousands of Cuban doctors and other healthcare professionals" since 2013.

Dubbin & Kravetz & Associates is also working with attorneys from Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, a firm with offices in Washington, D.C, where PAHO is based.

PAHO supervised the Mais Medicos program, a partnership between Cuba and Brazil under former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff. Brazil’s new president-elect Jair Bolsonaro referred to the program as modern-day slavery.

Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez will be hosting a news conference on Friday morning at Doral's City Hall.

