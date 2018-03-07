Doral

Doral doctor advertised on Instagram, even though he wasn't licensed, police say

Samir El Charif seen administering Ultherapy treatments on his Instagram page

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Headline Goes Here Instagram/Doral Police Department

Samir El Charif is accused of posing as a doctor on his Instagram page, which has pictures and videos of him administering Botox to patients.

DORAL, Fla. - A South Florida man who passed himself off as a doctor on his Instagram page was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Samir El Charif, 29, faces a felony charge of practicing medicine without a license and a misdemeanor charge of posing as a physician.

More Crime Headlines

The Florida Department of Health received a complaint about an unlicensed doctor practicing medicine in Doral in early February and notified police.

Doral police said El Charif was advertising his services via Instagram and identified himself as a doctor on the social media site. Police said he was performing Botox injections on patients who visited him at a Doral clinic.

A photo on his Instagram page shows him sitting at a desk wearing a white doctor's robe. Others show him performing Ultherapy treatment to patients.

Police said undercover detectives called El Charif to arrange an appointment and met with him at his clinic, where they agreed on a medical procedure.

"The city of Doral takes a zero-tolerance stance on the issue of unlicensed doctors operating in Doral," police said in a news release. "Simply put: Unlicensed healthcare providers will be arrested and prosecuted."

Police are asking anyone who may have received medical treatment from El Charif to call them at 305-593-6699.

 

A post shared by Dr.Samir El Charif (@samirecharif) on

 

A post shared by Dr.Samir El Charif (@samirecharif) on

 

some brow lifting with Ultherapy @ultherapy 🙌

A post shared by Dr.Samir El Charif (@samirecharif) on

 

Sculptra + botox ❤️🙌

A post shared by Dr.Samir El Charif (@samirecharif) on

 

Holiday preps 🙌 botox for those wrinkles

A post shared by Dr.Samir El Charif (@samirecharif) on

 

A post shared by Dr.Samir El Charif (@samirecharif) on

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.