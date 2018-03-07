Doral doctor advertised on Instagram, even though he wasn't licensed, police say

DORAL, Fla. - A South Florida man who passed himself off as a doctor on his Instagram page was arrested Wednesday, police said.
Samir El Charif, 29, faces a felony charge of practicing medicine without a license and a misdemeanor charge of posing as a physician.
More Crime Headlines
The Florida Department of Health received a complaint about an unlicensed doctor practicing medicine in Doral in early February and notified police.
Doral police said El Charif was advertising his services via Instagram and identified himself as a doctor on the social media site. Police said he was performing Botox injections on patients who visited him at a Doral clinic.
A photo on his Instagram page shows him sitting at a desk wearing a white doctor's robe. Others show him performing Ultherapy treatment to patients.
Police said undercover detectives called El Charif to arrange an appointment and met with him at his clinic, where they agreed on a medical procedure.
"The city of Doral takes a zero-tolerance stance on the issue of unlicensed doctors operating in Doral," police said in a news release. "Simply put: Unlicensed healthcare providers will be arrested and prosecuted."
Police are asking anyone who may have received medical treatment from El Charif to call them at 305-593-6699.
Ultherapy® is a revolutionary new treatment that uses ultrasound technology to emit energy into the deepest layers of your skin. This, in turn, stimulates your body’s own collagen production. Collagen production naturally decreases as we age, leading to sagging skin, wrinkles, and a loss of volume in certain areas. With Ultherapy®, you can take years off your appearance without ever undergoing the knife or worrying about obtaining an artificial appearance. You’ll look like yourself, only younger and more vibrant. #miami #fl #ultherapy #aestheticmedicine
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.