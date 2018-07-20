Doral police motorman airlifted to JMH after crash, police say

DORAL, Fla. - A Doral police motorman was injured Friday afternoon in a crash, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 112th Avenue and 90th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities later confirmed that the injured person was the officer.

A county EMS captain told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that the officer was conscious and stable.

It's unclear whether anyone else was involved in the crash.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.