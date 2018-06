The city of Aventura released the flyer announcing the annual Fourth of July celebration starting at 5 p.m.

City officials said the fireworks display begins at 9:20 p.m. and will be visible from the Doral Central Park at 3000 NW 87 Ave.

For more information, visit the city's website or call 305-591-6600.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.