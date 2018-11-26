Doral woman accused of attacking her 76-year-old mother-in-law

Alba M. Bloch, 52, is accused of attacking her mother-in-law during the Thanksgiving holiday.

DORAL, Fla. - A Doral woman was arrested Sunday after police said she attacked her 76-year-old mother-in-law while the older woman was visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Alba M. Bloch, 52, faces charges of battery and aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.

Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, said Bloch and her mother-in-law got into a argument Friday that turned physical. Bloch struck her mother-in-law with a bedroom door, causing the woman to hit her head on a hardwood floor, police said.

Valdes said Bloch was angry because the victim had slammed a door.

Bloch then slapped her mother-in-law across the face twice as the woman was lying on the floor, police said. The woman's 52-year-old son also was injured when he intervened and tried to stop Bloch, police said. He suffered facial injuries and a bite to the chest, Valdes said.

Police became involved when the mother-in-law's condition worsened the next day and her son brought her to an urgent care center in Doral. The victim was eventually transferred to Kendall Regional Hospital, where she is currently in the intensive care unit. Doctors say the woman suffered a serious brain injury.

Bloch is currently being held on $25,500 bond at Miami-Dade County's Metrowest Detention Center.

