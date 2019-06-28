Firefighter injured at Resources Recovery Facility in Doral

A fire started at the Resources Recovery Facility in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. - A firefighter was injured Friday morning while battling a fire at a waste processing facility in Doral.

The fire erupted at the Resources Recovery Facility on Northwest 97th Avenue.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It wasn't revealed how the firefighter was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

