Gunman carrying American flag, ranting about president shot at Trump National Doral

DORAL, Fla. - A gunman who opened fire at Trump National Doral, yelling about President Donald Trump while holding an American flag, was shot by police early Friday morning.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez said officers were called to the hotel lobby after receiving 911 calls from employees about an active shooter.

Perez said the man was "yelling and spewing some information" about the president.

"He had an American flag that he did drape over the counter," Perez said. "That all was part of the investigation. We're going to take it from there and see what his real motives are and how far we get into that point, and then we'll have that discussion with the FBI to see how far this goes."

Perez said a fire alarm was also pulled.

"This was a definite attempt to lure officers into the lobby of that hotel," Perez said.

After Doral and Miami-Dade police officers arrived and encountered the gunman, shots were fired by officers from both agencies, striking the suspect multiple times.

"These officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," Perez said. "They risked their lives, knowing that they had to get in there, to save lives in that hotel, and that's exactly what they did and they were able to neutralize this threat."

Police do not believe the suspect was staying at the hotel.

A Doral police officer suffered a broken wrist and was taken to Baptist Hospital.

The suspect was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, offered his thanks to the officers on Twitter.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

Federal and state authorities are also investigating.

