Hundreds gather in Doral to keep pressure on Maduro's regime

DORAL, Fla. - Hundreds of Venezuelan expatriates gathered in Doral on Saturday in support of ousting President Nicolas Maduro after years of ecomonic collapse.

The protest at Doral Central Park was held in solidarity with the thousands of Venezuelans who packed to the streets of Caracas on Saturday, calling for early elections.

Venezuela's self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, urged people inside and outside the country to show their support in peaceful protests.

Maduro has been under fire by world leaders for undermining democracy in his country, which has been plagued by food and medicine shortages and other economic turmoil.

Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself acting president last week, invoking a constitutional rule in a rare challenge to Maduro's claim to the presidency.

"They live under uncertainty, personally, security, what can I say they’re scared, like everybody else around them, every body scared, but they have to live there because they don’t have any other option,” Doral protester Lilly Steiner said of her family members who live Venezuela.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Doral on Friday to meet with Venezuelan exile community there.

