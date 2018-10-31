Man accused of masturbating while watching people in pool at Doral apartment complex

DORAL, Fla. - A man is accused of masturbating in public while watching people in the pool at an apartment complex in Doral, authorities announced Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Doral Palms Clubhouse at 5611 NW 112th Ave.

According to Doral police, Abelardo Martin Acevedo, 49, was sitting inside the clubhouses' recreational room, masturbating while looking at several people who were in the pool.

A police officer arrived at the complex a short time later and saw Acevedo with his hand on his penis, while trying to conceal it with a towel, authorities said.

The manager of the apartment complex told police she recognized Acevedo from a similar incident that occurred last month.

Acevedo was arrested on charges of burglary and indecent exposure.

Doral police said he confessed to masturbating inside the recreational room. The Doral Police Department has documented six similar incidents involving Acevedo in the past, authorities said.





