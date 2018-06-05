Man claims he was trying to relieve baby of gas before son's legs broke, police say

DORAL, Fla. - A Doral man claims that he was moving his 2-month-old son's legs to relieve gas in his abdomen before both of the infant's legs somehow broke, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the baby was admitted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital on May 19 with multiple bruises throughout his body and general irritability.

Police said doctors determined that someone had broken both of the baby's legs.

Police said the baby's parents, Rodolfo Gorrin, 28, and Maria Perez Milano, were interviewed by detectives and Perez Milano denied abusing her son.

A lie detector test cleared her of wrongdoing, the report stated.

Most of Gorrin's admissions to police were redacted from his arrest report, but the report stated that he admitted that he "initially manipulated his son's legs in an attempt to relieve gas in his abdomen."

Gorrin was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm.

The baby was placed in the temporary care of his maternal grandmother. It's unclear when or if Perez Milano will regain custody of her son. She has not been arrested or charged in the case.

A Florida Department of Children and Families spokeswoman said the agency has opened an investigation into the incident.

