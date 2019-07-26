Man possibly struck by lightning while working in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - A man was possibly struck by lightning Friday afternoon while working in Doral, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

According to the victim's co-workers, the road crew was laying asphalt in the area of Northwest 114th Avenue and 70th Street when it started raining.

They said they saw lightning and then saw their colleague fall to the ground.

"One of our workers was over by the tree. The lightning hit him -- hit the tree and hit him," one co-worker said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The victim's co-workers said he is alive, but they are unsure of his exact condition.

