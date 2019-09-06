Man steals about $500 from offering boxes at Catholic church in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who stole about $500 in cash from offering boxes at a Catholic church in Doral.

According to authorities, the man was captured on surveillance video entering Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 11691 NW 25th St. around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said he damaged several offering boxes, causing about $800 in damages, before taking the cash.

Doral police said the man fled on foot after the theft.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective J. Gallardo at 305-593-6699, ext. 2116. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.



