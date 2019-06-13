Miami-Dade police officer's SUV collides with 18-wheeler in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer's SUV collided with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon in Doral, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 14th Street and 82nd Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart, the officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cowart said the driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.

According to Cowart, the SUV sustained damage on its side, but there was no damage to the tractor-trailer.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or who was at fault.



