Officer-involved crash shuts down westbound SR-836

DORAL, Fla. - An officer working an off-duty shift was involved in a multi-vehicle accident along the Dolphin Expressway Monday morning.

According to authorities, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at westbound State Road-836 near northwest 87th Avenue forcing the road to close until just after 8 a.m.

Multiple injuries were reported, including a uniformed Miami-Dade police officer.

The officer was working an off-duty security shift in an unmarked vehicle and was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with a possible broken arm, authorities said.

A second victim was seen placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Her condition was not immediately known.

The total number of injuries and vehicles involved in the accident were unclear.

A short distance away along SR-836, a second single-vehicle accident occurred involving a black Audi SUV. The vehicle was wedged between two guardrails facing the opposite direction of traffic flow.

The driver was placed in handcuffs, video from the aftermath showed.

Both incidents are under investigation to determine if they are related.

