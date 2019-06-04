Doral

Officers evacuate building in Doral after shooting

SWAT team negotiator talks to barricaded subject

By Christian De La Rosa - Reporter, Robert Alpizar - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

DORAL, Fla. - An armed man is refusing to surrender to police officers in Miami-Dade County's city of Doral. 

About 9 p.m., Doral Police Department officers responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment building at 8450 NW 33 St. 

Carol Ramos is among the residents of the building who heard gunshots. 

"It was pretty scary," Ramos said. 

About 9:10 p.m., officers said they were "working an armed barricated subject" case. A Miami-Dade Police Department SWAT team negotiator is in communication with the gunman, police said. 

As of 10:40 p.m., the suspect remained in the sixth floor of the building and no one had been injured. 

This is a developing story. 

