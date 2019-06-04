Officers evacuate building in Doral after shooting

DORAL, Fla. - An armed man is refusing to surrender to police officers in Miami-Dade County's city of Doral.

About 9 p.m., Doral Police Department officers responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment building at 8450 NW 33 St.

Carol Ramos is among the residents of the building who heard gunshots.

"It was pretty scary," Ramos said.

About 9:10 p.m., officers said they were "working an armed barricated subject" case. A Miami-Dade Police Department SWAT team negotiator is in communication with the gunman, police said.

As of 10:40 p.m., the suspect remained in the sixth floor of the building and no one had been injured.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.