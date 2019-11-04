Plane makes emergency landing outside Miami-Dade Police Department

DORAL, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday night across from the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters.

The twin-engine Beechcraft clipped an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer and several trees as it landed on Northwest 25th Street near Northwest 89th Court.

"We were lucky that it was a Sunday night at 10 p.m. and not a weekday, during the day or during the early evening hours," Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said. "This is one of the main arteries in our city."

The pilot and a passenger were on board at the time. Both men were able to walk away, one of them with minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.

"They were fine," Valdes said. "They were alert."

The wing of the plane was damaged during the emergency landing.

Valdes said the plane was moved "at the direction and with the permission of the federal authorities investigating the incident to reduce the impact on traffic."

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.