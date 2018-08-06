Pole crashes down on Doral police cruiser during wreck

DORAL, Fla. - Some kind of pole fell down onto a Doral police cruiser's hood during a crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 104th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene after the crash. It appeared that the officer veered off the road and hit some type of pole that fell down as a result.

Authorities confirmed that one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police said one officer was in the cruiser and an unknown amount of people were in the second car.

Roads were shut down as authorities investigated. It's unclear which driver was at fault.

No injuries were reported.





