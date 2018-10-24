Dramatic security video captures gunfight at Trump resort in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - Prosecutors released new videos Wednesday of a May gunfight at Trump National Doral resort showing a gunman opening fire in the lobby and draping a large American flag across the front desk.

Armed with a handgun and dressed in black, Jonathan Oddi -- a onetime porn actor from Doral -- entered the resort's lobby around 1:30 a.m. on May 18, police said. The Miami Herald was the first to report on the new videos.

The video begins with employees running to escape as Oddi approaches the front desk.

Oddi then fires into the lobby's ceiling and spreads the flag over the desk, knocking a glass vase onto the floor in the process, the video shows. Oddi then appears to put on a pair of black socks. At one point, he drops his handgun as he arranges the flag.

The video has no audio, but Oddi later puts his gun on the desk and raises his arms above his head after lights from police cars appear in the doors of the lobby. But he quickly ducks for cover, retrieves the gun and begins firing again.

Police responded to the shooting and traded fire with Oddi, authorities said. Oddi was wounded in the leg during the shootout, but no one else was wounded. However, an officer did suffer a broken wrist in the scramble. During the shootout, police said Oddi shouted "anti-Trump -- President Trump -- rhetoric."

Other cameras captured officers running into lobby and later arresting Oddi after he retreated to the second floor of the building.

Oddi is awaiting trial on a number of charges, including second-degree attempted murder, burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Oddi's defense attorneys told the Miami Herald he suffered "a mental breakdown and is extremely sorry" about the shootout.

“A defendant can be found not guilty by reason of insanity. The evidence would support such a finding. The end would not result in outright release, but rather intensive and clearly necessary treatment,” they told the Herald in a statement.

Oddi is currently being held without bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

