DORAL, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place right after a hit-and-run crash in Doral.

According to police, the crash happened at Northwest 25th Street and 79th Avenue.

Doral police said at least one person involved in the crash fired a gun at the other vehicle before fleeing the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said the subject vehicle has a Massachusetts license plate.

