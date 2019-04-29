Doral's El Arepazo prepares for Guaidó supporters Wednesday

DORAL, Fla. - Venezuelan exiles in South Florida plan to meet in Miami-Dade County's city of Doral Wednesday afternoon to follow the developments of Juan Guaidó's nationwide protest against Nicolás Maduro while enjoying Venezuelan comfort food.

The Venezuelan diaspora has had an indisputable impact in the growth of the city of about 56,000, also known as Dorazuela. And the city's most popular meeting place to talk about politics while enjoying a crunchy cornmeal pocket filled with melting cheese is El Arepazo.

Exiles began to meet there to talk about politics more regularly after Hugo Chávez started to politicize the judicial system and Maduro, his successor, used it to persecute his political enemies. The restaurant at 10191 NW 58 St. will be hosting the Wednesday meeting at 4 p.m.

PHOTOS | OPPOSITION PROTEST: Barquisimeto, Venezuela (April 26)

PHOTOS | OPPOSITION PROTEST: Caracas, Venezuela (April 27)

PHOTOS | GOVERNMENT RALLY: Caracas, Venezuela (April 27)

PHOTOS | PROTEST: La Victoria, Venezuela (April 26)

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.