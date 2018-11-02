Suspicious package making noise at Doral business deemed safe

DORAL, Fla. - Police have determined that a suspicious package that was making a beeping noise Friday at a business in Doral is not a threat.

Doral police set up a perimeter around the IBC- International Bonded Couriers building at 8401 NW 17th St. as a precaution.

A U.S. Customs representative said the agency screens packages that come from abroad at the business.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's bomb squad X-rayed the package and determined that whatever was inside the package aligned with the description for the box.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the contents of the package.



