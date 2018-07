DORAL, Fla. - At least one suspect is in custody after a police chase led to a crash in Doral.

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Northwest 92nd Street. It's unclear what prompted the chase, which ended along Northwest 74th Street and 114th Avenue.

A perimeter was set up in the area as police searched for the remainder of the suspects.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.