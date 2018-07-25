SUV crashes in Doral after thieves burglarize warehouse, police say

DORAL, Fla. - Two suspects are in custody after a burglary led to a crash in Doral, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, a warehouse at 9290 NW 112th Ave. was burglarized early Wednesday.

Authorities said Doral police officers were in close proximity of the incident and spotted the vehicle as it was fleeing the area.

Police said the black Lincoln Navigator crashed and caught fire in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 114th Avenue.

A perimeter was set up in the area and two suspects were taken into custody. A third person remains at large.

No injuries were reported.

