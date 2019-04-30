Venezuelan exiles in Doral tie blue ribbons in solidarity with uprising

DORAL, Fla. - Dozens of Venezuelan exiles have tied blue ribbons to their right arms and packed a small Venezuelan diner in the Miami suburb of Doral to follow the turmoil in their homeland.

Some shouted "Long Live Venezuela" and "Freedom" while wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with the colors of Venezuela's flag. Others wept as they sang the nation's anthem. Many were checking social media networks and making video calls to relatives in Venezuela.

Congressional leader Juan Guaidó urged soldiers and civilians in Venezuela to rise up against the government of Nicolas Maduro, setting off clashes between demonstrators and security forces loyal to the socialist president.

Wilfredo Castillo is a general practitioner who arrived three months ago from northern Venezuela. He cried as he said he did not know what it was like to live in a free country.

He said the revolt "gives me hope to go back and step back on my soil, my homeland and be free."

Florida is home to an estimated 190,000 Venezuelans - a small but significant share of the millions who have left the country in recent years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.