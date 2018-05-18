Who is accused Trump National Doral gunman Jonathan Oddi?

DORAL, Fla. - As the man accused of firing at authorities inside the lobby of the Trump National Doral recovers in a hospital, detectives are now focusing their investigation on his Doral apartment, where the 42-year-old had been renting a first-floor unit.

"It's pretty crazy," David Jiminian, who lives in the same building as Jonathan Oddi, said. "I've been here for five years. I have a family. I have a 1-year-old. Definitely crazy."

Jiminian described his neighbor as quiet and normal.

"I saw the cops here last night, but I didn't realize that it was the shooter from yesterday," he said.

While detectives worked into the afternoon, it was unclear if they've recovered any evidence that can explain his motive for the shooting.

"It gets crazier and crazier every day, seeing what's happening," Jiminian said.

Oddi doesn't have a criminal record in South Florida.

According to unconfirmed social media accounts, Oddi describes himself as a fitness instructor and real estate investor. It also appears he was in some type of romantic relationship.

