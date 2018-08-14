Entire backlog of SunPass toll transactions processed, FDOT announces

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The entire backlog of SunPass toll transactions that resulted from a vendor's failure to properly transition customers to the new SunPass Centralized Customer Service System have successfully been processed, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Tuesday in a news release.

FDOT officials said customers will now see their accounts being charged with toll usage in real time.

Transportation officials said the department will hold Conduent responsible for its failures with the transition and assessed nearly $800,000 in damages.

"Florida's Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) has been working diligently to ensure that Conduent delivers the functional system our agency and customers were promised. We sincerely appreciate the patience of every SunPass user," Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Dew said in a statement. "Today, now that the backlog has been successfully cleared, at Gov. (Rick) Scott's direction, I am requesting that Florida's chief inspector general launch an investigation into Conduent's mismanagement of the SunPass system transition. We must have answers as to how this happened so we can make sure our customers never experience this again."

FDOT officials said all SunPass customers who experienced overdraft fees because of the backlog of charges will be reimbursed.

The FDOT is expected to announce the process for which to file a claim for an overdraft expense reimbursement later this week.

Late fees and penalties will also continue to be waived to allow SunPass customers the time needed to manage the transactions that have now posted to their accounts.

SunPass customers who have questions about their accounts can speak to a representative by calling 1-888-865-5352.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.