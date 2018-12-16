Ex-Florida State University President Wetherell dies at 72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A former president of Florida State University who also served as speaker of the state House has died.

The university said T.K. Wetherell died Sunday at 72. No cause was released but he had been in hospice.

Wetherell was the first FSU graduate to serve as the university's president. He attended Florida State on a football scholarship and earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the school.

He served as president from 2003 to 2010, a period in which the school underwent $800 million worth of new construction and renovations.

He also served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1980 to 1992, including the final two years as House speaker.

Wetherell served as president of Tallahassee Community College from 1995 to 2001.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.