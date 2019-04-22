FAA holding meetings in Broward about changes to flight paths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Federal Aviation Administration officials held the first of a series of public workshops in Broward County on Monday to discuss coming changes to flight paths over cities such as Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The administration’s next generation air transportation system or Nextgen will move the national airspace system from ground-based radar to satellite-based navigation. The main goal is to improve the way aircraft navigate through metropolitan areas.

“All of the aircraft are competing for airspace for that same limited area, so we are making an effort to optimize the arrival and departure flows and the interactions between the different airports,” said Jim Arrighi, an FAA program manager.

The FAA said this will benefit passengers by creating direct routes, decreasing congestion at airports and in the air by improving traffic flows. The official stressed they are not designing changes below 10,000 feet.

But some residents who live near Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport have expressed concerns, saying planes already fly below 10,000 feet when they are approaching the airport.

The FAA has promised to review their comments.

“Come out and take a look and give us your opinion. Let us know what your concerns are. We will review all the comments we receive,” Arrighi said.

The remaining meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

• Wednesday at the Anne Kolb Nature Center, Mangrove Hall, 751 Sheridan St. in Hollywood

• Thursday at the Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84 in Davie

• Friday at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road in Davie

