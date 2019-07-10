Father drowns while saving 8-year-old son, Lee County deputies say

Lee County Sheriff's Office

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A father drowned Tuesday while saving his 8-year-old son, Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies confirmed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a family was walking along a curved sandbar on the shore of Upper Captiva just after 5:30 p.m. when the mother, who was walking ahead of her husband and son, glanced back and saw that they were struggling in the water.

Deputies said the woman immediately jumped into the water and her husband was able to pass their child to her.

Authorities said the man, however, continued to struggle and disappeared in the water.

The United States Coast Guard, Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission, Sanibel and Captiva Fire Departments joined the Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Aviation Unit in the search for the missing father, whose body was later recovered.

His identity has not yet been released.

