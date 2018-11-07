Father of FSU student killed in yoga studio shooting speaks during basketball game

Jeff Binkley, whose daughter was killed in a shooting at a Tallahassee yoga studio, speaks to the crowd during halftime of Florida State University's basketball game against the Florida Gators as FSU President John Thrasher looks on, Nov. 6,…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The father of a Florida State University student killed in a shooting at a Tallahassee yoga studio last week received a standing ovation during Tuesday night's basketball game.

FSU President John Thrasher stood at midcourt and introduced Jeff Binkley to the crowd gathered at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for the game between the 17th-ranked Seminoles (1-0) and rival Florida Gators (0-1).

"My wife Margot and I had a daughter, Maura Binkley," Jeff Binkley told the crowd. "She was a proud fourth-generation Seminole and she loved all of you -- all of you. She should be here tonight. Her voice is here tonight."

FSU President John Thrasher and Jeff Binkley, the father of Tallahassee shooting victim and FSU student Maura Binkley, greet the Tucker Center crowd tonight. Watch: pic.twitter.com/M6VKcdkrAY — Warchant.com (@Warchant) November 7, 2018

The crowd erupted in applause.

"It's Maura's voice, and the time for silence is over," Jeff Binkley continued. "Seminoles, let's hear Maura's voice."

This time, the applause grew louder and the band played the school's distinctive "war chant."

Police said Nancy Van Vessem (left) and Maura Binkley were killed in Friday's shooting.

Maura Binkley, 21, and FSU faculty member Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, were killed Friday when a gunman entered a yoga studio and opened fire. The shooter, identified by Tallahassee police as Scott Beierle, 40, wounded five others before killing himself.

After Jeff Binkley's speech, the Seminoles went on to beat the Gators 81-60.

