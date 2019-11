The FBI is investigating after a drive-thru ATM exploded at a BB&T Bank in Oldsmar.

OLDSMAR, Fla. - The FBI is investigating an explosion at a bank ATM in Florida.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the explosion occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday at a BB&T Bank in Oldsmar.

Deputies arrived and discovered there had been an explosion at the drive-thru ATM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.

