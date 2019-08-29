Feds deploy storm-tide sensors in Florida

The United States Geological Survey is installing storm-tide sensors in Florida and Georgia. Photos by Amy Simonson and Jessica Cain of USGS

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - If you run into a silver cylinder on the beach, do not mess with it. It is likely the property of the federal government.

U.S. Geological Survey scientists are installing more than 100 of the storm-tide sensors along the coast to study the effects of storm surge, which causes coastal erosion and inland flooding.

In Florida, the scientific instruments will be tracking Hurricane Dorian's effects in 60 locations, between Jacksonville and West Palm Beach.

Some sensors will be measuring the height and intensity of the storm surge and others will be monitoring water levels after the storm. If scientists can predict surge-related flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can design better storm-resistant structures.

