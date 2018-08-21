Feds dispute Nelson's claims of Russians hacking election system in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A letter to Florida election officials from federal law enforcement agencies contradicts U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's assertion that the Russia's hackers had "free rein to move about" Florida government systems related to this year's elections.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen sent a joint letter to officials in Florida on Monday.

Gov. Rick Scott, who is running against Nelson, said in a statement that the letter shows Nelson's allegation was both reckless and irresponsible.

"Although we have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida, Russian government actors have previously demonstrated both the intent and capability to conduct malicious cyber operations," the letter says.

Nelson tweeted last week that he and his Senate colleagues were "trying to make sure state officials are aware of the ongoing Russian threat so they take steps necessary to safeguard our elections. It's unfortunate that some Florida officials would try to use this issue for personal, political gain."

Wray and Nielsen said both agencies are working with the Florida Supervisors of Elections to harden systems. They are also working with the Center for Internet Security, or CSI, a nonprofit entity aiming to safeguard public organizations against cyberthreats.

"We are focused on assisting election officials with securing their systems for the 2018 midterms and insuring Floridians can have confidence that when they visit the polls, their vote will be counted and counted correctly," the letter says.

