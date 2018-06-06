Feisty alligator knocks out trapper in failed getaway attempt

OCOEE, Fla. - An alligator roaming through a central Florida neighborhood head-butted a trapper, knocking him out cold in a last-ditch effort to escape.

The incident, which was caught on video, caused quite a disturbance Tuesday along a residential street in Ocoee.

Cellphone video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper putting the 8-foot gator in the back of a truck when the feisty, tied-up reptile lashed out and head-butted him, knocking the sunglasses off his head.

The trapper fell to the ground as police and another trapper worked to get the gator back inside the truck.

Neighbors said the gator was walking through front yards before trappers arrived.

There was no word on the trapper's condition.

The gator was eventually taken away.

