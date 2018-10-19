Firefighter dies while clearing hurricane debris in Bay County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. - Gulf County Fire Coordinator Brad Price, firefighter and paramedic, was helping to clear some of the debris Hurricane Michael left behind when a tree fell on his tractor on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our own," the Gulf County Sheriff's Office announced on social media hours after colleagues found the 49-year-old father of two and youth softball coach from Wewahitchka dead.

Firefighters used a United States flag to drape his body and honored Price's service with a procession during the transport to the Bay County Medical Examiners' Office. Public servants from other agencies lined up on the side of the road to salute him.

Before Price's death more than a week after the storm, Florida authorities reported the Category 4 storm killed 24 people in Florida, bringing the overall death toll to at least 34. There are still water and power outages, hours-long lines for gasoline in the Florida Panhandle.

The Gulf County Fire and Emergency Services also released a statement.

"To Brad’s entire family and friends, on behalf of all the firefighters and emergency staff in Gulf County, we love you, grieve with you, and are praying for all of you."

Price is survived by his son Brandon and his daughter Ashleigh.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.