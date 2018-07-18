Fleeing from traffic stop, Florida woman causes head-on collision, deputies say

NOKOMIS, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after she caused a head-on collision while leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Sarasota County, authorities said.

Jacqueline Burge, 54, faces multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, drug possession and leaving the scene of a crash.

A deputy attempted to pull Burge over for a traffic stop around 11 a.m. in Nokomis when she sped away, driving through the yard of a home and striking the deputy's patrol car, authorities said.

Reaching speeds of more than 70 mph, Burge eventually made her way to Interstate 75, where she lost control of her car and crashed into another patrol car, deputies said. Burge then began driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway, eventually colliding with an oncoming car, deputies said.

The driver of the other car was not seriously hurt, deputies said.

Burge then abandoned her car and fled on foot, but she was eventually arrested, deputies said.

Deputies said a search of her car uncovered methamphetamine, prescription pills, narcotics equipment and several miscellaneous ID cards.

