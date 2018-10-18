Florida animal preserve offers $800 reward to find wolf that escaped during Michael

The Seacrest Wolf Preserve is offering an $800 reward for the safe return of Tahane.

CHIPLEY, Fla. - A Florida animal preserve is offering an $800 reward for the return of a wolf named Tahane that escaped as Hurricane Michael ripped through the area.

In a video posted on Facebook, Seacrest Wolf Preserve co-owner Cynthia Watkins pleaded for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old gray wolf.

Watkins said the preserve in Chipley, which is north of Panama City, took a hard hit from the Category 4 hurricane that hit Oct. 10.

"He experienced extreme stress," Watkins said. "During the storm, trees were crashing down. A giant oak fell on his fencing and he fled in terror."

Watkins said Tahane "is running for his life" and "is as much a victim of Michael as any human." She also said Tahane is not a threat and asked people not to shoot Tahane.

