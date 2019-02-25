VIDEO: Florida cop suspended for allowing sexual acts in his patrol car

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida police officer has been suspended after allowing two shoplifting suspects to engage in sexual activity inside his patrol car.

Fort Pierce officer Doug McNeal was suspended for 20 days without pay after an interal affairs investigation showed he was aware of what was happening in the back seat of his vehicle.

McNeal arrested Zachery Moellendick, 23, and Krista Leigh, 24 on July 14 for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart, TCPalm.com reports.

As McNeal drove the couple to the county jail, Moellendick and Leigh began cuddling and kissing, all while Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love" was playing on the patrol car's radio.

The extracurricular activity was caught on video.

When McNeal arrived at the St. Lucie County Jail, he allowed the couple to smoke a cigarette inside the vehicle. Moellendick and Leigh then advanced to more sexualized activities, including "pleasuring each other with their hands."

McNeal told investigators he did not object to the couple making out in his vehicle, but did not know other sexual activity was taking place.

According to the internal affairs report, a female officer who witnessed the two getting it on in the patrol car said, “I think they’re making babies back there."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.