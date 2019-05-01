Florida couple busted after posing as detectives to free 'partner' from jail

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida duo was more Laurel & Hardy than Starsky & Hutch when they were caught posing as detectives to free their "partner" from jail.

Francine Olson and Brandon Reyes were arrested Tuesday after telling DeSoto County dispatchers that they were new detectives while the two attempted to gain access to the jail.

Olson and Reyes were trying to spring George Chanza from behind bars. Chanza had been arrested recently on an outstanding warrant.

Instead, the couple are now joining their "partner" in jail after they were arrested for False Personation of a Law Enforcement Officer.

