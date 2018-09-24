Florida dad arrested for taking teen son, girlfriend to park to have sex

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man who thought he was being the "cool dad," instead wound up in jail.

Police say Laurence Mitchell drove his 15-year-old son and the boy's girlfriend to a local park on Sept. 6 so they could have sex, according to The Smoking Gun.

Mitchell, 53, was found sitting alone in his car outside McChesney Park in Port St. Lucie. When approached by police, Mitchell told them he took the kids to the park so they could "do their thang."

The father continued when pressed by cops about what he meant, saying, “Well, they aren’t out there stealing, they are just having sex.”

Police questioned the teens as they were leaving the park.

"We were just smokin' and (expletive)" said Mitchell's son.

The girl admitted to engaging in sexual activity in the park, but claimed she wasn't sure if her boyfriend's father was aware about what they were doing.

Mitchell was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was freed on $750 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.