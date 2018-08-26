Florida deputy comes to rescue after furry intruder invades home

LAKE MARY, Fla. - An off-duty deputy came to the rescue of a Florida resident after an opossum got into his bedroom.

Seminole County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Phillips was working security early Saturday at an apartment complex in Lake Mary when the resident called to report an intruder. On closer inspection, Phillips discovered the intruder was an opossum that had gotten into the home through the attic.

The scared opossum then barricaded itself behind a nightstand.

Using a blanket and plastic bin, Phillips and the resident were able to get the opossum to safety.

"Instead of charging the intruder with breaking and entering and resisting arrest, the opossum was released on its own recognizance," the sheriff's office said.

